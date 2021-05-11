Advertisement

Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner

Shirley Ann Smith Turner
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Hunt officiating.  Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner, 72, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at her son’s home in Wiggins.

She is survived by two sons, Michael C. Smith (Tracey) of Newton, and Chris Smith (Tamisa) of Wiggins; her grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, and Raileigh Smith, and Brianna Allen, Hope and Faith Curry; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Robinson and Josiah Allen; her mother, Katherine Daniels; two sisters, Barbara Stinson and Glenda Ward (Daniel); a sister-in-law, Doreen Daniels of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, A.D. Daniels; her husband, David Turner; an infant daughter, Crystal Lynn Smith; her brother, Jerry Daniels; and a step-son, David Turner, Jr.

Shirley was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School.  She was a long time secretary for Gibson Steel and East Mississippi Correctional Facility.  Shirley enjoyed reading and shopping.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Gideons International.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded...
Alabama joins states ending pandemic unemployment assistance
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Gov. Tate Reeves has announced that Mississippi will be the next state to opt out of additional...
Mississippi to end additional federal unemployment benefits in June
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 10, 2021
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings

Latest News

James M. “Jimmy” Davis
Mr. James M. “Jimmy” Davis
Mrs. Dorothy W. Hogan
Mr. Jamari Kelly
Mr. Stanley Crowell