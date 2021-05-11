Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner, 72, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at her son’s home in Wiggins.

She is survived by two sons, Michael C. Smith (Tracey) of Newton, and Chris Smith (Tamisa) of Wiggins; her grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, and Raileigh Smith, and Brianna Allen, Hope and Faith Curry; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Robinson and Josiah Allen; her mother, Katherine Daniels; two sisters, Barbara Stinson and Glenda Ward (Daniel); a sister-in-law, Doreen Daniels of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, A.D. Daniels; her husband, David Turner; an infant daughter, Crystal Lynn Smith; her brother, Jerry Daniels; and a step-son, David Turner, Jr.

Shirley was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School. She was a long time secretary for Gibson Steel and East Mississippi Correctional Facility. Shirley enjoyed reading and shopping.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Gideons International.

