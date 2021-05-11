Advertisement

Mrs. Sylvia J. McMinn

Graveside services for Mrs. Sylvia J. McMinn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Davey Wilkinson and Rev. Ben Jones officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Sylvia J. McMinn, 85, of Lauderdale, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Sylvia was born September 29, 1935 to the late Johnny and Lois Jones of Meridian.  Along with her husband, Eddie Bob McMinn, she was the co-owner of McMinn Marine and Maxx Grafix.  Sylvia and Eddie Bob worked side-by-side for fifty-two years.  A people-person, Sylvia was well known in the community and rarely went to town without seeing someone she knew.  She was a member of Gateway Church in Lauderdale, where she served as the greeter and helped to pass out bulletins.

Mrs. McMinn is survived by her daughters, Melody Anderson (Steve) and Candy Ammon (John); her sister, Toni Kee (Enloe); her grandchildren, Austyn Gordon, Tyler Gordon (April), Drew Anderson (Jessica), and Matt Anderson (Lauren); ten great-grandchildren; and two nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Bob McMinn, and her parents, Johnny and Lois Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Gateway Church, P.O. Box 5, Lauderdale, MS 39335.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

