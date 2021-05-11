MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Multi-Media Sales Specialist

WTOK-TV is currently accepting applications for a full-time Media Salesperson based in Meridian, Mississippi.

If you love sales and you have experience selling directly to decision makers (jewelry, clothing, automotive, insurance or something else), we have a tremendous broadcast and digital sales career for you. Come see how to make more money with better hours.

Your multimedia toolbox will include: • #1 rated news! • Popular ABC shows plus programming on myTOK, CW, and the new network called Circle! • Exciting sports programming including NFL Football, College Football, Saints Pre-season, and NBA Basketball! • A full suite of digital solutions ranging from OTT, website, email, search optimization, and social media.

You must have great communication skills, enjoy working in a team environment, be reliable and enjoy meeting all kinds of interesting people. Creativity, self-motivation, and strong marketing instincts are essential to this position.

We offer medical, dental, vision, 401K, vacation, and other benefits and provide all the training and support you need to put you on the fast track to career growth. You have unlimited earning potential. Realistic $40K to $50K first-year potential, plus fun contests, and incentives.

At WTOK-TV, we provide a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere, and we like to have fun. If you like to have fun at work, apply today!

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW, myTOK, and Circle networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.