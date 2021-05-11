Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund to undergo Tommy John surgery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss pitcher and projected top 10 MLB Draft pick Gunnar Hoglund will undergo season ending Tommy John surgery, according to Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger.

According to an Ole Miss spokesperson, Hoglund had an MRI this week that revealed a tear in his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) that requires surgery.

Hoglund experienced forearm stiffness in Ole Miss’ Friday matchup at Texas A&M. He lasted only 2/3 of an inning before he was pulled by head coach Mike Bianco.

After the game, Bianco said Hoglund had some stiffness pregame that he felt he could work through.

“He mentioned it in the bullpen. We talked to him and he said there were just a couple pitches in the bullpen where he said it felt a little stiff,” Bianco said. “Like three pitches warming up. Josh Porter, our trainer, looked at him and evaluated him. He said he wasn’t feeling any pain. He felt good. He wanted to go out there. Once we started noticing the command went awry we went out there and he said he was still feeling the stiffness so that’s when we took him out.”

In 2018, Hoglund was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft (No. 36 overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates but ultimately chose to attend Ole Miss.

The junior ends the 2021 season with a 2.87 ERA. He struck out 96 batters in 62.2 innings on the mound.

