Reeves, Ivey, 18 governors sign letter to Pres. Biden about southern border crisis

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves have signed on to a letter with 18 other governors calling on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take action on the crisis at the southern border.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“When we have an unsecured and open southern border, Alabama is impacted, which is why I have joined 19 of my fellow governors in calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action immediately. In the first 100 days of the new administration, we have seen a surge in illegal crossings, and as a result, we run the risk of overly burdening state and local resources. Overwhelming authorities on the federal, state or local levels is not the answer. We not only need to take action for our own security, but also for those who are seeking a path to this country. I urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action to end this humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border.”

This is the full letter:

Other governors signing the letter represent Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Idaho, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

