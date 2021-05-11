Advertisement

State officials to public: Don’t ‘panic buy’ gas

Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said 'panic...
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said 'panic buying' could cause a shortage of gasoline.(WAFB)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson encourages the public across Mississippi to refrain from “panic buying” fuel due to the altered operations of the Colonial Pipeline, which was the victim of a cyber attack over the weekend. Colonial Pipeline, based in Houston, expects to restore operations by the end of this week.

“In the meantime,” Commissioner Gipson suggests, “the best things we can do are: 1) limit unnecessary travel; and 2) purchase fuel only as needed.”

“I want to encourage the public across the state to purchase the fuel they need, but not over buy or panic purchase fuel. Mississippi does not face a gas shortage due to the pipeline disruption, but panic buying could exhaust, and in some cases has already exhausted some local station supplies,” said Gipson.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey echoed that message after speaking with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call earlier Tuesday.
She is urging Alabamians to be patient and use common sense. Ivey said a shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, but overreaction would only lead to that.

Gipson said the Plantation Pipeline, an additional pipeline running through Mississippi, is working to accommodate added supply on its pipeline. He said the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, one of the largest refining operations in the country located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is unaffected due to the outage of the Colonial Pipeline. The Chevron Pascagoula Refinery is continuing to supply its customer network along the U.S. East Coast and is managing fuel supply chain disruptions caused by the outage of the Colonial Pipeline.

Due to additional labor shortage pressure in the fuel transportation industry, the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a waiver allowing for longer service hours by motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in affected states, including Mississippi.

“I recommend Mississippians limit travel as possible, but if traveling for work or pleasure this week to be mindful of their fuel needs. You should call ahead to the chamber of commerce or local tourism office at your destination to inquire about local fuel supplies. Unfortunately, gas prices have been on the rise, and we expect this will further contribute to price increases at the pump. However, we anticipate any local price increases felt by consumers will not be the result of lack of supply, but rather are related to additional shipping costs incurred with picking up product in markets outside of the routine contract area due to the disruption,” said Gipson.

Gipson added, “In summary, Mississippians should travel as necessary and purchase only the fuel they need. ‘Panic buying’ is counterproductive, and there is no need to panic.”

