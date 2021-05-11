Three Foot Festival returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local business owners, as well as city leaders, are preparing for Meridian’s Threefoot Festival that’s set for this weekend.

The festival is set to kick off this Friday with a parade through downtown, led by the mounted patrol unit.

City leaders said they have been planning for this for nearly two years and believe it will be the largest Meridian has seen.

“We met first with the fire department and police department talking about closing those corridors. Closing down streets that aren’t usually closed down to take a larger footprint in downtown Meridian. We met with the organizers of the festival. Any time we do a big event with the city we bring all of our departments together. It takes everybody to pull it together and working together to make it happen,” said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.

Many of the regular attractions and activities that festival-goers are used to will be back.

There will be live music, an art car parade, petting zoo, and a 10k race that will be held on Saturday.

“We will have a trolley running for when people want to park either in the parking garage or at singing Brakeman Park. We have the trolley running to hopefully help the traffic flow,” said Carmichael. One business owner is anticipating a lot of foot traffic downtown where people will be spending their money. “It is always good when you don’t have to pay for traffic. That is where you don’t have to market to get people to come to your business place. We got the notice about two months ago or three months ago about how huge and how much traffic it is going to be. We have been happy that it is going to be good for every business downtown,” said the owner of The Island 601, Leon Powell.

The owners of Crooked Letter will be one of the 100 vendors that will be participating in the festival.

“With Sip and Saver attracting the people that it did, it can only be a precursor for what’s to come here at the Three-foot Festival. I really hope that it is an economic boost because the arts community took a big hit this past year due to COVID. We are really hoping for great things as well as to show that Mississippi cares about our artists still,” said the owner of Crooked Letter, Noah Mathis.

The festival ends with a show from the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour at the Temple Theater.

