Threefoot Festival features traditional as well as new events

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out last year due to COVID, the Threefoot Festival is back this year and organizers say it offers more than it ever has. The streets of Meridian should be full Friday and Saturday as the event covers two days for the first time ever.

This year’s festival is being billed as “Arts, Eats and Beats” and will feature a wide range of activities as well as artists coming from near and far. There’s also art cars featured for the first time and a great lineup of music and entertainment.

”We’ve got a lot of interesting music over the weekend and a lot of exciting stuff,” according to Mark Davis, Co-Chairman of the festival. “Friday night we’ve got a parade with a live band at Meridian City Hall. Saturday, we’ve got two stages. One at Dumont and one at City Hall. We’ve got bands lined up all day. Interesting, unique things to see and that’s all culminating with the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour at the Temple Theater. It should be really exciting.”

“The Art Cars are new and the muscle cars and motorcycles are new,” said John Purdy, Co-Chairman of the Threefoot Festival. “The art cars are new to Mississippi and is something that has never been done here. These cars are coming from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. They’re coming from all over.”

”Meridian is in for a huge treat,” said Event Coordinator Joyce Lane. “We have artists coming that are internationally known, nationally known, locally known and some that have never shown before. Our goal is to provide a huge, wide spectrum of art to Meridianites and other attendees and we are so excited about the quality of art that we’re able to present.”

The Meridian Arts Council for the Arts puts on the festival as a continued celebration of both culture and most events are free to the public.

