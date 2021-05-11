Uptown Meridian hosting job fair Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s center court.

Employers across the nation report having a difficult time finding applicants for job openings. For instance, a survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found 44% had jobs they couldn’t fill.

Uptown Meridian said there are career and job possibilities with mall stores and other businesses. Participants in the job fair include: Buckle, Dillard’s, American Eagle, City Gear, Ulta Beauty, Structural Steel, Service Master, Allied Security, Koch Foods, MUTEH (Mississippi United to End Homelessness), as well as military recruiters.

