Uptown Meridian hosting job fair Friday

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s center court.

Employers across the nation report having a difficult time finding applicants for job openings. For instance, a survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found 44% had jobs they couldn’t fill.

Uptown Meridian said there are career and job possibilities with mall stores and other businesses.
Participants in the job fair include: Buckle, Dillard’s, American Eagle, City Gear, Ulta Beauty, Structural Steel, Service Master, Allied Security, Koch Foods, MUTEH (Mississippi United to End Homelessness), as well as military recruiters.

