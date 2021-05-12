Antique Alley begins Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual US Highway 11 yard sale known as Antique Alley is starting on Thursday.

“You can find anything. There’ll be sales in people’s yards, it might be in a church, or an open field, or wherever,” said Teresa Westbrook, the local coordinator for Mississippi Antique Alley. “But we gather where we have a good parking place and a good place to set up.”

Vendors will be set up along Highway 11/80 in Meridian, and then continue along Highway 11 to Bristol, Virginia. Antique Alley will last through Sunday, May 16th.

“There’s no real set time, but I tell people your best hours are 8 am to 5 pm,” Westbrook said.

The event had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, but Mississippi organizers are excited to have the event back up and running.

“It’s so exciting, but on the other hand, I feel lost. I mean, everything’s changed, we use to have a building here and it’s not here anymore, and it’s just like you’re getting started all over again,” Westbrook explained. “But I’m so excited to see all the folks that come through every year.”

You will be able to find so many things along the way!

“It’s good entertainment, it’s a good way to meet folks, and it’s a great way to find bargains or treasures,” Westbrook said. “If you collect something, you’re likely to find items to add to your collection. You might find something useful for your household, plus we like to think we’re green because we recycle!”

The Antique Alley Yard Sale was founded 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.