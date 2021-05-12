City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2021
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER A HINTON
|2002
|911 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DELISHA REED
|2002
|809 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|JERRY W GRIFFIN
|1957
|613 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 3
TRESPASSING X 2
|DESIREE MCDANIEL
|1989
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TUNSYAAN STENNIS
|1979
|1011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|PONCY D DAVIS
|1981
|2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 7:17 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3400 block of 5th Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:38 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.