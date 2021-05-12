Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER A HINTON2002911 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DELISHA REED2002809 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
JERRY W GRIFFIN1957613 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 3
TRESPASSING X 2
DESIREE MCDANIEL19892906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TUNSYAAN STENNIS19791011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PONCY D DAVIS19812007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 7:17 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3400 block of 5th Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:38 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Meridian mayoral forum hosted by East Mississippi Realtors
Shocking statement at Meridian mayoral forum: “Dumbest kids on the planet”
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said 'panic...
State officials to public: Don’t ‘panic buy’ gas
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s...
Uptown Meridian hosting job fair Friday

Latest News

Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Miss., was sentenced Wednesday to 189 months in...
Philadelphia man gets 15 years for trafficking narcotics
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report May 12, 2021
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 12, 2021
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2021