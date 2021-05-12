City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2021

Robbery

At 7:17 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3400 block of 5th Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:38 PM on May 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.