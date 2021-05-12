Advertisement

Cooler air settles in for Wednesday

Out The Door Wednesday
Out The Door Wednesday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 12, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! The heavy rain and storms are gone, but we are left with cloudy skies and a few showers on our Wednesday. The main story today will be the cooler air that will settle into our area today. High temperatures on our Wednesday only look to climb into the upper-60s to around 70 degrees. That is over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! A few showers will be possible overnight and into Thursday morning, but most of us will be dry on Thursday.

We will begin a warming trend to close out the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low-70s on Thursday, the mid-70s on Friday, and then back into the 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Mornings will be cool during this time frame, with Friday morning being the coldest one of the next seven. Morning lows on Friday could drop into the upper-40s for many of us. Highs stay in the 80s for the next work week and rain and storms will also become possible during this time frame.

