COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at almost 850K, 205 new cases reported Wednesday

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 846,645 people are fully vaccinated and 1,780,904 doses have been administered in total.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 846,645 people are fully vaccinated and 1,780,904 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.

Find state and county-specific vaccination numbers in the charts below:

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reported 205 COVID-19 new cases, 4 new deaths and 26 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. Click here for county-by-county case totals. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

