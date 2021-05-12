Final Delivery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Although this is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service, Patti Hobgood has taken it to heart in a 23-year career.

Last week, she hung up her mailbag for good, but not before a neighborhood showed their appreciation.

Patti Hobgood has spent the last 16 years delivering mail--the final four on what’s known as the City 8 Route in North Meridian. When the folks in that neighborhood found out she was retiring, they wanted to send her off in a special way.

“She not always bringing the mail, but a smile and a wave with her,” said Rachel Pomeroy, who helped organize the send-off for Patti. “When we found out she was retiring, we wanted to do something to pay it forward to her for her kindness that she’s shown not only to our family but all of the neighborhood on her route.”

So on one of Patti’s final days, she was surprised to receive yellow roses, cards, gifts and notes of appreciation from just about everyone along her route.

“I’m not crying on camera,” said Patti. “Just not doing it. Y’all are so sweet. We are definitely friends. I know the dogs and the kids and they’re what makes this job so great. If you don’t get to know them, you miss out.”

The people along City 8 Route say Patti goes well beyond delivering their mail. In fact, she often leaves notes in mailboxes of encouragement, or perhaps sympathy when she knows someone has lost a loved one.

“I just try to be sympathetic and happy for them,” added Patti. “You remember the kids names and the dogs names and you always have a standby. So, it’s good.”

“She doesn’t just deliver the mail,” said Pomeroy. “She takes an interest in your family. There’s several times that she’s parked her mail truck and got out and so it’s like she’s part of the family. She’s truly going to be missed by everyone around here and whoever takes her route has some big shoes to fill.”

“It’s great to be appreciated,” said Hobgood. “I love my work but you know it’s definitely time to go home and enjoy the rest of the time with your family.”

So, job well done Patti--for going the extra mile and spreading cheer to a grateful neighborhood. Her final delivery was indeed a memorable one.

