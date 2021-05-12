Lake softball looks to claim school’s first ever fast pitch title

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake softball seniors Taylor Duncan and Laurel Breland were freshman the last time the team competed for a state title. It was the 2018 season, and it was Lake’s first appearance ever in the state championship for fast pitch softball.

The Lady Hornets faced St. Patrick and would fall in two games to finish the 2018 season as MHSAA Class 2A runner-ups.

Fast forward to 2021, the Lady Hornets are back at state for the second time in three years and feel confident this team will not let history repeat itself.

“We’re very mentally tough,” Breland said. “Coach (Jake) Loper has worked us really hard to get to this stage. We all expected to be here and we’re excited to be here.”

The Lady Hornets are facing Mantachie in the Class 2A championship with game one taking place Wednesday at 4:00 pm. After facing teams like Enterprise and Taylorsville in the South State playoffs, Coach Loper feels confident his team will do well against Mantachie.

“I think with the playoffs and the way we fell in the bracket, we were on the tougher side,” Coach Loper said. “I feel like each team we faced in the playoffs was the better team. We haven’t really had a ‘gimme’ any round, and I think that’s gonna help us.”

In 2019, Lake won the state title for slow-pitch softball, which marked the first slow-pitch championship ever in program history. Members on that team, which include Duncan and Breland, wear sweatshirts from that year that read ‘Ring Season’ - and they’re hoping to turn the 2021 season into ring season as well

“It would feel great just to know we’re the first team to ever do it,” Duncan said. “Our community is always there for us and it would mean a lot to them.”

