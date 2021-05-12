Miss. attorney general monitoring for price gouging in wake of gas shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says her office is monitoring for price gouging in the wake of a run on gasoline and a potential gas shortage. Hackers launched a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States May 7. The pipeline was forced to shut down as a result. It announced Wednesday that it’s restarting its operations but it will take some time.

Since then, gas stations have reported a surge in customers seeking gasoline, while others are reporting shortages.

“As we saw during the pandemic, scammers are always looking for an opportunity to scam,” Fitch said. “The ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline is shaping up to be just that kind of opportunity, and I want to warn anyone thinking about price gouging right now (that) your bad behavior will not be tolerated.”

Fitch said her office will be monitoring the situation “closely” and that anyone who sees an excessive increase in prices is asked to call her office’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or email the division at consumer@ago.ms.gov.

Fitch is also joining the calls of other state leaders asking Mississippians not to hoard.

“By panicking, we jeopardize supplies needed for emergency service vehicles and play right into the price gougers’ hands,” she said. “We can work together to beat them at their own game.”

