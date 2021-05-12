Advertisement

Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder of missing Las Vegas toddler

Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the...
Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The disappearance of a 2-year-old boy in Las Vegas is now officially a murder case.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. The little boy was reported missing May 5.

Rhodes is reportedly Amari’s mother’s boyfriend. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to investigators.

Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas
Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas(Source: Family/Las Vegas PD/Twitter)

Police say after their initial investigation, it became clear “the circumstances of Amari’s disappearance were suspicious.” They did not say Tuesday if the toddler’s body has been recovered.

Rhodes’ initial court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Meridian mayoral forum hosted by East Mississippi Realtors
Shocking statement at Meridian mayoral forum: “Dumbest kids on the planet”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded...
Alabama joins states ending pandemic unemployment assistance
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Gov. Tate Reeves has announced that Mississippi will be the next state to opt out of additional...
Mississippi to end additional federal unemployment benefits in June
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2021

Latest News

Cheney has faced calls for her ouster from her leadership job after her repeated public...
Rep. Cheney: 'The election is over'
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight
Family members react during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fountain...
Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy