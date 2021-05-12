Services celebrating the life of Mr. John Allen “Jack” Rayburn will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. John Temple officiating. A Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ryburn, 73, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center- South Campus of Meridian, MS, after a 15-year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

Jack’s early interest in technology led him to a career spanning over 40 years within the Information Technology Industry, primarily in the medical field, and ultimately retiring from LabCorp in 2014. His passions in life consisted of photography, reading, and listening to music, but none greater than spending time with his family, especially his beloved granddaughter Anna Claire.

Mr. Ryburn is survived by his wife, Judy Ryburn of 39 years; son, Steve Grace (Shawnda) and granddaughter Anna Claire Grace. One brother Scott Ryburn; sisters-in-law Debbie Howard-Ryburn, Sharlotte Cornish, and Robin Douglas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Jack is preceded in death by his parents William B. and Margaret K. Ryburn; Father and Mother-in-law, Long and Kathleen Douglas; and brothers-in-law, Bill Cornish, and Jack Douglas.

The Ryburn family suggest memorials be made as donations to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

The Ryburn family will receive guests from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

