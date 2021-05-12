Philadelphia man gets 15 years for trafficking narcotics

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Miss., was sentenced Wednesday to 189 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents show Dupree was charged with and pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a person July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. Dupree will have 8 years of supervised release after serving his time. He was also ordered to pay $4,595 in restitution to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Dupree has a prior felony conviction for sale of cocaine in Neshoba County..

The case against Dupree was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF aims to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was part of a joint investigation by the United States Immigration, Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

