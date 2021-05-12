Advertisement

Republican Party responds to mayoral candidate’s comments

Meridian mayoral candidate, Robert Ray
Meridian mayoral candidate, Robert Ray(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Republican Party is responding to comments made during Tuesday’s Meridian mayoral forum.

During the forum, Republican candidate Robert Ray said, “Meridian has the dumbest kids on the planet”. Newscenter 11 asked Ray if he would like to clarify the statement. He said “no” and then doubled down on his belief.

“There’s nothing to clear up. We got the dumbest kids on the planet here in Mississippi,” Ray said.

The Lauderdale County Republican Committee Chairman Chris Bullock said they don’t support Ray.

“As chairman of the Republican Party for Meridian and Lauderdale County, I want to inform the voters that we in no way, shape or form, support or stand by the comments made by Mr. Ray regarding the children of this community,” Bullock explained. “His campaign does not reflect the views of the Republican Party and, in my opinion, does not reflect the views of this community as a whole.”

Bullock said they don’t have control over who runs under the party label and that they were legally obligated to certify Ray as a candidate.

