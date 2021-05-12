Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian mayoral forum hosted by East Mississippi Realtors
Shocking statement at Meridian mayoral forum: “Dumbest kids on the planet”
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said 'panic...
State officials to public: Don’t ‘panic buy’ gas
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s...
Uptown Meridian hosting job fair Friday

Latest News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2021 inductees
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Some gas stations out of fuel, scramble on for new routes after Colonial Pipeline hack
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
Special Assignment
Final Delivery
Rutabaga has been in an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days. It's time to find...
Patient pooch’s wait on adoption from Alabama shelter at 840 days and counting