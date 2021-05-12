Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making their 3rd appearance since the pandemic in Meridian this week.

The Clydesdales have been an integral part of Anheuser-Busch for more than 80 years. It has been three years since the Clydesdales have been in Meridian.

Mitchell Distributing will be bringing the eight-horse hitch, along with the famous beer wagon to downtown Meridian for the Threefoot Festival.

The Clydesdales will be leading the car parade on May 14th at 6 p.m. through downtown to kick off the festival and will be back again to parade on May 15th, starting at 3 p.m.

“Anheuser-Busch is really excited. Mitchell Distributing is really excited. We’re super excited that they want to be here. So, we’re going to use them Friday to lead the parade, them and the MHS marching band,” said co-chairman of the Threefoot Festival, John Purdy.

Prior to the Clydesdales appearance in the Threefoot Festival parades, they will also be a part of Mitchell Distributing’s Business After Hours at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. This is a private event for businesses and not open to the public.

For the parade routes and more information, you can follow Mitchell Distributing on Facebook and join the event page.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.