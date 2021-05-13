Advertisement

Art Cars coming to the Queen City for the first time

Will parade Friday and be on display Saturday at the Threefoot Festival
Arts Cars coming to Threefoot Festival
Arts Cars coming to Threefoot Festival(WTOK)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the first time in its history, the Threefoot Festival will feature art cars. A slew of brightly painted cars will be parading through the streets of Meridian Friday and will also be on display Saturday.

Jada August is from the Houston, Texas Art Car Club and says painting up and decorating cars is a unique and enjoyable art form.

“We hope that people are inspired to do art, really of any kind,” said August. “Whatever your heart’s desire is. There is no wrong or right art. It’s from your heart and if you want to do art on a car it makes it extra special because you can then take that art wherever you go.”

There are cars coming to the Threefoot Festival from several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Florida.

