City of Meridian Arrest Report May 13, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LATONY JORDAN19932305 D ST APT C4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JERRY COLE19522159 ST JOHN ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMIE L HORN1974315 60TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:05 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 33rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:29 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:45 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Hawkins Crossing Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

