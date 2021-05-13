City of Meridian Arrest Report May 13, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:05 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 33rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:29 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:45 AM on May 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Hawkins Crossing Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.