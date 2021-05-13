Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 362 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 29...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The latest MSDH report shows 850,977 people are fully vaccinated and 1,787,402 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Check state and county numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

