Crimenet 05_13_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel Thomas Lang.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Samuel Thomas Lang.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel Thomas Lang.

Lang is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′8″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of  possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Lang can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

