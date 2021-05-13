Advertisement

DOJ: Miss. man stole $6M in PPP loans; purchased $1M home, Tesla

According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 45, fraudulently received PPP money by...
According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 45, fraudulently received PPP money by filing false loan applications and used the money for a $1 million house and a Tesla.(WIS)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Starkville man was arrested Thursday by the FBI after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to alleged fraud involving over $6 million in federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 45, fraudulently received PPP money by filing false loan applications. Lick is alleged to have overstated the number of employees and payroll expenses of his purported businesses to receive the money.

Rather than use the PPP funds for his businesses, Lick is accused of buying luxury items for personal use, including a home valued at more than $1 million and a Tesla valued at nearly $100,000. Lick also is alleged to have used the PPP funds to invest in the stock market.
Lick is charged with four counts of wire fraud, one count of false statements to a financial institution, and eleven counts of money laundering.

Anyone who has information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 may report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form here.

