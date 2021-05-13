Advertisement

Egg Bowl returns to Thanksgiving night this year

This year’s Egg Bowl will be played on Thursday, November 25 in Starkville at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Egg Bowl is returning to Thanksgiving night. After a year off, the annual Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State football game will return to the holiday.

This year’s Egg Bowl will be played on Thursday, November 25 in Starkville at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The teams have also committed to playing on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, when the Rebels will host.

The two teams have played every year since 1944, with 23 of those games falling on Thanksgiving.

