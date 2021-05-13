Lake softball dominates Mantachie in game one of 2A Championship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake softball head coach Jake Loper said there isn’t much his team can’t do, and they proved that on Wednesday.

The Lady Hornets scored 12 runs and allowed only two runs through six and a half innings to pick up a 12-4 victory over Mantachie in Wednesday’s opening matchup of the MHSAA 2A Championship.

Laneisha Palm led the charge on offense. The sophomore was 3-for-3 with an inside the park home run and four RBI. Senior Taylor Duncan also had a solid offensive performance, hitting 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Lake scored three runs in the third inning that included a 2-run RBI single from Palm that brought home Gracie McKee and Katlyn Lott.

In the seventh inning, the offense exploded for a whopping five runs that included a 2-run RBI double from McKee to give Lake a 12-2 lead.

Kate Gladney pitched a complete game for the Lady Hornets, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits, three walks with four strikeouts.

Game two of the 2A State Championship series is set for Thursday and will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Myrtle-Stringer matchup.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.