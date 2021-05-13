Advertisement

Meridian High’s Jaliyah Davis signs with Coahoma

Jaliyah Davis was joined by her friends, family and coaches during Wednesday's signing day.
Jaliyah Davis was joined by her friends, family and coaches during Wednesday's signing day.(MPSD)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Wednesday, Meridian High School’s Jaliyah Davis signed to continue playing softball at Coahoma Community College.

A special signing day ceremony was held for Davis at Meridian’s athletics building. Davis’ family, friends and Meridian High softball coach Mark Davis were in attendance to watch the standout softball player take the next step in her playing career.

“It’s huge for our program. Jaliyah is definitely worth it,” Coach Davis said. “She was our only senior this year, so there was a lot of pressure on her. But she was a leader for us.”

Davis has played on Meridian’s varsity softball team since the seventh grade. She played some of this past season with a hurt wrist and still managed to put up great numbers for the Lady Cats, ending the season with 377 hits, 21 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Having athletes continue on to the college level is always big for a high school. Davis hopes that more girls from Meridian’s softball team will try and get scholarships and offered advice on how to make that happen.

“Keep pushing yourself more and more every day...keep your head up in the game, keep your head up at practice,” Davis said. “Don’t get an attitude, keep your grades up in class and be tough both on and off the field.”

In her six years of playing softball for Meridian, Davis was a first team all-region selection four times.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian mayoral forum hosted by East Mississippi Realtors
Shocking statement at Meridian mayoral forum: “Dumbest kids on the planet”
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said 'panic...
State officials to public: Don’t ‘panic buy’ gas
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s...
Uptown Meridian hosting job fair Friday

Latest News

Lake celebrates after scoring in game one of the MSHAA 2A Fast Pitch Championship
Lake softball dominates Mantachie in game one of 2A Championship
Saints 2021 schedule features five primetime matchups
Lady Hornets take Game 1 of 2A Championship
2021 Lake High School softball team
Lake softball looks to claim school’s first ever fast pitch title