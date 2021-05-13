Meridian High’s Jaliyah Davis signs with Coahoma

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Wednesday, Meridian High School’s Jaliyah Davis signed to continue playing softball at Coahoma Community College.

A special signing day ceremony was held for Davis at Meridian’s athletics building. Davis’ family, friends and Meridian High softball coach Mark Davis were in attendance to watch the standout softball player take the next step in her playing career.

“It’s huge for our program. Jaliyah is definitely worth it,” Coach Davis said. “She was our only senior this year, so there was a lot of pressure on her. But she was a leader for us.”

Davis has played on Meridian’s varsity softball team since the seventh grade. She played some of this past season with a hurt wrist and still managed to put up great numbers for the Lady Cats, ending the season with 377 hits, 21 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Having athletes continue on to the college level is always big for a high school. Davis hopes that more girls from Meridian’s softball team will try and get scholarships and offered advice on how to make that happen.

“Keep pushing yourself more and more every day...keep your head up in the game, keep your head up at practice,” Davis said. “Don’t get an attitude, keep your grades up in class and be tough both on and off the field.”

In her six years of playing softball for Meridian, Davis was a first team all-region selection four times.

