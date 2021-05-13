Mrs. Evelyn “Nanny” Hurst Fuller

Services for Evelyn Hurst Fuller will be held Sunday, May 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Kern officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. James F. Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Fuller, 95, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her residence.

Affectionately known as “Nanny”, she cared for her grandchildren as well as many children in her community. She also was passionate about reading a good book, doing crossword puzzles, watching westerns, and enjoying her coffee. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Fuller (Cindy), Randy Fuller (Lexie), Edith Whitaker (Howard), Rozlyn Sutton (Bryan), Lynn LaFleur (Chuck), and Anita McMullen (Sonny); 23 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren; and niece, Janice Walters.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James Fuller; sons, James Fuller and Russell Fuller; infant daughter, Frances Fuller; parents; and two siblings.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Nanny’s caregivers, KK McGowin and Rebecca White.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to service at the church.

