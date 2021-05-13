MSDH to release details Thurs. on approval of Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year-olds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a press briefing Thursday regarding the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents. State health leaders say they will discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Pfizer is the only coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA for people this young. The CDC gave its approval Wednesday, and doses started going out in many states.

CVS Pharmacy said it would start giving the shot to 12 to 15-year-olds within 24 hours of the CDC’s recommendation. MSDH will announce the procedures for how youth may receive vaccinations in the Magnolia State at 1 p.m. Thursday.

