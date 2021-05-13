Nurses honored with Candlelight walk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nurses were honored with a candlelight walk at Rush Foundation Hospital, for their hard work and sacrifices on the last day of National Nurses Week.

Workers at Rush lined the front of the hospital with 636 tea light candles. One for every COVID patient they have cared for in the last year.

“When our first potential COVID patient came in, it was very scary at first because it was something we didn’t understand, and it was just hitting the U.S full blast. Through the challenge of COVID we were able to debrief and understand what we could do better as a team, as a whole for Rush Hospital to take care of these patients,” said Registered Nurse, Brandon Robinson.

“I think over the past year, nurses were challenged to be roles that maybe we hadn’t had to fill before especially at the height or peak of COVID. I can speak for our nurses within the Rush Health Systems, that they rose to the occasion. I’ve never been prouder to be a nurse,” said Vice President of Nursing for Rush Health systems, Ashley Collins Roy.

National Nurses week highlights the profession, and the excellence nurses bring to the healthcare field. Over 500 nurses work at Rush.

The founder of nursing, Florence Nightingale was known as the lady with the lamp and Nurses Week always ends on her birthday May 12.

“We thought what better way to honor nurses this year, they’ve had a very tuff year. For healthcare, it’s been a very dark year and a lot of nurses have been the light in a patient’s life,” said Roy.

“It is very special to know that you have an administration that cares so much for their nursing staff and It means a lot that you’re working for an organization that cares so much for their nurses and workers,” said Robinson.

Roy said they will continue celebrating nurses on this meaningful week, but no year will be as special as this one.

