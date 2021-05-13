Saints 2021 schedule features five primetime matchups

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in NFL history, teams will play a 17-game regular season. The New Orleans Saints host eight games, and hit the road for nine contest.

The Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. The Sunday game will kickoff on FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m.

The Packers-Saints game, scheduled for Sept. 12, will be FOX’s “Game of the Week.”

On Thanksgiving, the Saints and Bills will meet in the Dome. Last season, the Black and Gold hosted the Vikings on Christmas Day.

In another holiday matchup, The Saints-Bucs game in Week 8 will be played on Halloween at 3:25 p.m.

The following week, the Cowboys come calling NOLA on Thursday Night Football.

In total, the Saints play five times in primetime matchups. Two Monday night games, one Sunday night contest, and two on Thursday night.

Here’s the Saints full 2021 schedule:

WEEK 1: vs. Packers, 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 2: at Carolina, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 3: at Patriots, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 4: vs. Giants, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 5: at Washington Football Team, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 6: Bye

WEEK 7: at Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

WEEK 8: vs. Bucs, 3:25 p.m. (Halloween), 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 9: vs. Falcons, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 10: at Titans, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 11: at Eagles, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 12: vs. Bills, 7:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

WEEK 13: vs. Cowboys, 7:20 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

WEEK 14: at Jets, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 15, at Bucs, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

WEEK 16: vs. Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

WEEK 17: vs. Panthers, 12:00 p.m.

WEEK 18: at Falcons, 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.