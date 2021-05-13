Teacher pay raises, Incentives signed

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Senate Bill 188 on May 4, giving all K-12 public school teachers, administrators, and staff members including higher education staff a two percent raise.

“We’re excited that we were thought of and it’s a step in the right direction for educators. We do so much and sometimes were not appreciated enough so this really felt good to know the Governor thought of us enough to give us this,” said Choctaw County Elementary School Librarian, Kindra Tubbs.

The education package will also have a substantial increase on classroom supplies and technology, usually paid for by teachers themselves, out of their own pocket.

“With the increase in the monies toward technology and classroom supplies, that the kids will benefit because they will be able to have more at their hands. Even though teachers wanted to provide their kids with material, personally we couldn’t afford it,” said Choctaw County Elementary Teacher, Lisa Whittington.

State lawmakers and Governor Ivey agreed that teachers deserve a pay raise after the challenges that came with the covid-19 pandemic.

“We are working really hard and we’re trying to meet those students’ needs and for her to acknowledge that we had met, you know stepped up and met the challenge, I was happy that she acknowledged our work,” said Choctaw County Elementary Teacher, Gloria Horne.

Governor Ivey also signed to implement the Teacher Excellence for Accountability and for Mathematics and Sciences (TEAMS) Salary Schedule Program. Providing incentive pay for the estimated 3,000 unfilled math and science teacher positions in 6-12 grade classrooms across Alabama.

Middle and High School math and science teachers could earn up to $15,000 in additional pay each year.

“This is definitely something that I will check into and apply for. I think that we’ve needed incentives such as this over the years and this may even bring in people from other places, teachers that maybe would go to a big city or from another place because of the need for it here and the TEAMS act,” said Choctaw County Elementary Math and Science Teacher, Robbie Mosley.

The teacher pay raises and the TEAMS program will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

