Things you need to know for the Threefoot Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival is back on this year after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event last year. Masks will not be required at the festival. Organizers are still urging people to keep those safe guidelines in the back of their minds when enjoying the festivities.

“We feel like we’re going to have a really big crowd for this event, so just everybody be mindful, there is still a pandemic out there, and COVID is still there,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “I would encourage people to bring hand sanitizers with them. We’ll have some hand sanitizers at various locations, [at] our registration booth, things like that.”

Some streets will be blocked off for the event. Make sure you are using extra caution when driving and watch out for pedestrians.

“It’s going to be so much fun. We’ve got so many activities scheduled, but at the same time, remember, a lot of people are going to be walking and enjoying everything,” Carmichael said. “So just keep a watch out for those who are on foot, and be safe while you’re enjoying all the great activities.”

There will be parking available at the Arts District Parking Garage, and overflow parking at Singing Brakeman Park. Organizers say there will be a great police presence at the event.

“Keep in mind that there is going to be a lot of people and so we just want to make sure everybody has a safe and healthy event, so we can plan for bigger and better next year,” Carmichael said.

For a map of the Threefoot Festival, click here.

