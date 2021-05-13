Threefoot Festival weather looks perfect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week is winding down, and we’re heading into the weekend with bright sunshine and the start of a warming trend.

Threefoot Festival Forecast

This is a big weekend. The Threefoot Festival begins Friday at 6 PM in Downtown Meridian. Weather looks perfect for it! Friday at 6 PM will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll cool quickly into the 60s beneath a clear sky. Temperatures at 10 PM will be near 60 degrees. Saturday will be sunny with a 10 AM temperature in the lower 70s for the start of the Threefoot Festival. The day will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Use sunscreen liberally! The sun angle is sufficiently high for a nasty sunburn.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Humidity will be low, so the air will feel nice a crisp. The temperature will drop quickly, too. We’ll cool the upper 50s by midnight. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 50. Friday will be sunny. After the cool start, we’ll reach a high near 78 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Humidity will begin increasing on Sunday, and we’ll really notice it on Monday. Clouds will begin building on Monday, and the chance for spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will creep back into the forecast. An almost-summer-like chance for showers and thunderstorms will be with us next Monday through Thursday.

