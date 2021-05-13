Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility expanded to 12+ in Alabama

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson &...
The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include people age 12 and older, effective immediately.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices giving recommendations Wednesday and the CDC giving its final approval later in the day.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Ivey said. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.
With this expansion, there will be more than 4 million eligible people in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.

“We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “This vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.”

As of May 12, over 2.7 million doses had been administered.

Visit vaccines.gov to search Alabama vaccine providers by vaccine brand offered.

