Warming trend begins as we dry out

This Weekend's Forecast
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy almost-Friday! We are off to a cloudy and cool start to our Thursday. Clouds are set to decrease throughout the day, with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid-70s. Friday morning is set to get quite chilly, with many of us dropping into the upper-40s by the time the sunrises. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper-70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We are going to be dry, sunny, warm, and comfortable for the weekend. High temperatures are set to return to the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Daily rain and storm chances look to begin again by Monday of next week. No major rainfall is expected, and neither is severe weather. Those rain and storm chances will stick around through at least Wednesday of next week as highs generally stay in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

