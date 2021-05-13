Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian mayoral forum hosted by East Mississippi Realtors
Shocking statement at Meridian mayoral forum: “Dumbest kids on the planet”
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Meridian mayoral candidate, Robert Ray
Republican Party responds to mayoral candidate’s comments
Patti Hobgood is given a special send-off on one of her final days as a mail carrier.
Final delivery: Patti Hobgood retiring from USPS
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 12, 2021

Latest News

Arts Cars coming to Threefoot Festival
Art Cars coming to the Queen City for the first time
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing