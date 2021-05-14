Advertisement

A great weekend for outdoor activities ahead!

3-Day Forecast, May 14-16
3-Day Forecast, May 14-16(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It’s going to be a beautiful May weekend for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama. We are off to a chilly start on our Friday, with temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s to start the day. With plenty of sunshine in store for our Friday, high temperatures look to climb into the upper-70s in the afternoon. We will once again see lots of sunshine on our Saturday, with high temperatures returning to the low-80s.

The humidity factor will tick up a bit for Sunday, but overall, the day is looking quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Scattered shower and storm chances are set to return heading into the next work week. We’ll see chances of storms each afternoon Monday through Thursday. This will be more of a summer-like set-up, so wash-outs are not expected, but keep that rain gear handy next week.

High temperatures also look to stay in the low-to-mid-80s for next week, and humidity will be on the higher-side as well. So I encourage everyone to enjoy this coming weekend. As we all know, as we get closer to June, these low-humidity days will become fewer and farther between!

