Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves game with ankle injury, but X-rays negative

Ronald Acuna Jr.
Ronald Acuna Jr.(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA -- Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury.

X-rays on Acuna’s ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuna is day to day.

Acuna, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.

“Those are scary moments for players, especially when they’ve got the torque and force he’s running with,” Snitker said.

Acuna was initially ruled safe by first-base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuna hopped down the right-field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuna was able to walk back to the dugout.

Acuna was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache will be placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning.

Snitker said Ender Inciarte, who has been out since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, will come off the IL.

“We can bring him off the rehab assignment and let him play,” Snitker said.

The Braves fell to the Blue Jays 8-4 to be swept in the three-game series.

