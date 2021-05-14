Business After Hours features Budweiser’s Clydesdale horses

Advertisement

Budweiser Clydesdales featured(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing and the EMDBC came together to host “Business After Hours” at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Thursday evening.

Hundreds made their way out to see the majestic Budweiser Clydesdale horses and to try food from locally owned businesses. If you missed your chance to see the Clydesdales tonight, they will be around for the Threefoot Festival this weekend. They will be leading the art car parade Friday night, and will be making appearances around downtown Saturday starting at 3pm.

For more information you can follow Mitchell Distributing’s Facebook page for maps and times.

Teacher pay raises, incentives signed
Things you need to know for the Threefoot Festival
Art Cars coming to the Queen City for the first time
Lady Rockets prepare for state championship match
Weather - May 13, 2021
