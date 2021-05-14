Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 45, fraudulently received PPP money by...
DOJ: Miss. man stole $6M in PPP loans; purchased $1M home, Tesla
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 13, 2021
A significant crack was found in the 1-40 bridge over the Mississippi River that connects...
LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr. during National...
Family and friends remember Texas Deputy Constable Bill Lankford Cornell Sr.
The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officer Marshall Waters honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Louisiana Officers Randy Vallot and Kejuane Bates honored during National Police Week
Fourth and Main on Laurel owner Laura shares her crosses before hiding them in her furniture...
Store owner in S.C. hides crosses in furniture so every home has ‘a blessing of some kind’