Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 45, fraudulently received PPP money by...
DOJ: Miss. man stole $6M in PPP loans; purchased $1M home, Tesla
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 13, 2021
A significant crack was found in the 1-40 bridge over the Mississippi River that connects...
LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post
Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of a garbage truck Thursday in Oklahoma City....
Rescue of man in garbage truck caught on camera - no sound
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza