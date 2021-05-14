Advertisement

Mr. Abraham McKenzie

Abraham McKenzie
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Graveside services for Mr. Abraham McKenzie, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, Quitman with Rev. Abraham McKenzie Jr. officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. McKenzie, Sr., 77, of Quitman, who died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at VA Nursing Home, Collins. Viewing: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Quitman.

--

