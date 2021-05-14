School bus slams into Meridian house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning.

The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.

The homeowners were inside the accident happened. (WTOK)

Two or three people were inside the house when the crash happened. Thankfully, no children were on the school bus.

