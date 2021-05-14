School bus slams into Meridian house

Two people sent to the hospital
The crash happened Friday in Meridian.
The crash happened Friday in Meridian.(WTOK)
Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning.

The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.

The homeowners were inside the accident happened.
The homeowners were inside the accident happened.(WTOK)

Two or three people were inside the house when the crash happened. Thankfully, no children were on the school bus.

