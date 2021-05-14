Training course focuses on collapsed structure rescue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You see them during a natural disaster or man-made accident. The search and rescue teams that come into the disaster zone searching for people that are injured or trapped under heavy debris.

This week’s Structural Collapse Specialist Class at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Training Facility focuses on advanced training in a number of areas.

“When we have hurricanes and we have a call out for our state task force, these are the guys that answer the call,” Public Safety Director Doug Stephens explained. “These are the ones that are out saving our Mississippians during disasters.”

There are more than 30 participants that have already completed numerous courses in each of the training areas.

“To get here, they had to complete rope technician, confined space technician, trench technician, vehicle technician, machinery technician and hazmat operations. Those are just to be able to qualify to get into this class,” Spec Rescue International’s Richard Alfes said.

During training, all of those skills are combined in different scenarios. In this section, the trainees are working to free someone that’s trapped under a concrete slab.

They use chains, straps, wedges and airbags to lift the slab and pull out the practice victim. This is done with an instructor watching.

“There are several modules in the class. There’s breaching and breaking, which is the busting up and removing concrete and debris. There’s a shoring, which is where they use raw lumber to stabilize a structure. There’s also lifting and moving,” Stephens said.

At another station, they learn how to lift a tremendous amount of weight with little effort. At another, they learn about working with crane operators.

“They are doing crane signaling which qualifies them to signal a crane operator. It teaches them how to lift a load, how to move that load, where to place the load and how to rig the load. There’s a lot to that,” Alfes said.

Spec Rescue International from Virginia Beach, Va. is putting on the eight day, 80 hour course. It’s being paid for through a grant from Mississippi Homeland Security to the training facility.

To simulate a real deployment, the students are staying in tents provided by the Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue task Force.

The training ends Monday with tests and a drill where they will have to use all of the techniques learned during their stay in Meridian.

