10th annual missing person event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a missing person event at Highland Park in honor of her son Julius TaDarius Jones who has been missing for 10 years.

The event had many festivities such as a bounce house, live entertainment, and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.

Jones has been missing from meridian since 2011 and his loved ones said they still have no answers.

The event was hosted by Julius’ mother Tabitha Jones. She said events like this encourage her to keep going.

“We do this in honor of him and try to keep his name going in the community. We give away everything for free. We love to do this. This is our passion and we love helping one another,” said Julius’ mother Tabitha Jones.

“The ultimate thing is the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ. The ultimate thing is the glory of God,” said event organizer, Kim Poe.

The theme of the event is “Love Thy Neighbor”.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.