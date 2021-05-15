5th annual Lupus Awareness Walk held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization held their 5th Lupus Awareness Walk at Northeast Softball Field for Lupus Awareness Month.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its tissues and organs.

Nearly 200 people participated in this event by lacing up their shoes to walk for a great cause. Organizers said their goal is to honor lupus warriors and support each other.

“I was diagnosed in 2007 with the disease. I have had it for 14 years now. I have been fighting it for some time now. I feel like there’s a lot of hurting people out there. Many people don’t have a voice so I want to be an advocate for them,” said the founder of the event, Gloria Harris.

Gloria Harris is the founder of the event. She uses her illness to educate and advocate for others.

